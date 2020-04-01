UPDATE - US Expects Russia to Deliver Planeload of Personal Protection Equipment, Supplies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The United States is expecting Russia to deliver a planeload of personal protection equipment and medical supplies amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on Wednesday, a senior US administration official told Sputnik.

"We expect Russia to deliver a planeload of personal protection equipment and supplies tomorrow, as President [Vladimir] Putin offered President [Donald] Trump yesterday," the official said.

"We will put into immediate use any needed items that are FDA approved.

Likewise, the United States is sending equipment and supplies to many other countries and will continue to do more as we are able," he said.

The United States has more than 185,000 COVID-19 cases with over 3,700 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared an outbreak of the new coronavirus infection a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 750,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered worldwide, over 36,000 people have died.