Update - US Federal Aviation Agency Bans Flights Over Persian Gulf - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) WASHINGTON, January 7 (Sputnik) - The US Federal Aviation Authority banned flights over the Persian Gulf due to escalating military activities in the region.

"Certain flights... are prohibited from operating in the overwater airspace above the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman due to heightened military activities," the FAA said in a notice on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Pentagon said Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two bases housing American troops in Iraq.

Real-time flight tracker Flightradar24 said that some carriers were already rerouting their flights to avoid either Iran or Iraq, namely Singaporean Scoot airlines, British Airways and Kuwait Airways.

Moreover, according to Flightradar24, new bans will not have a big impact on US carriers as the majority of them already avoid this airspace. Nonetheless, the impact could be significant in case if other countries will introduce similar bans.