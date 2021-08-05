UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - US Government Approves $134Mln AEGIS System Support Sale To Japan - Defense Agency

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The Biden administration has approved two missiles-related arms sales to Japan worth a combined $195 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Japan of AEGIS Class Destroyer Support and related equipment for an estimated cost of $134 million," the DSCA said in a press release.

The Department of State has also approved the possible Foreign Military Sale to Japan of RAM Block 2 Tactical Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $61.5 million, the DSCA said. The agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Wednesday, it said.

"The Government of Japan has requested to buy up to 44 Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) Block 2 Tactical Missiles, RIM-116C. Also included are RAM Block 2 Guidance Control Groups ...and storage containers," the DSCA said. The total estimated program cost was $61.5 million, the agency said.

The AEGIS support systems sale will involve Follow-On Technical Support (FOTS) of AEGIS Class Destroyers, to include sustainment support and services, AEGIS computer software updates and system integration and its principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin of Moorestown, New Jersey, the release said.

