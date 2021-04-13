WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The United States hopes Japan's decision to release treated water from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) into the sea is in line with safety standards, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said.

"The Government of Japan (GOJ), in close coordination with the International Atomic Energy Agency, has taken measures to manage the aftermath of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident in March 2011, including radiation monitoring, remediation, waste management, and decommissioning," Price said.

"The GOJ announced its decision on the Basic Policy on Handling of the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) Treated Water to dispose of the treated water by discharging it into the sea," he said.

Price said the United States was aware that the Japanese government had studied several options related to the management of the treated water being stored at the Fukushima Daiichi site.

"Japan has weighed the options and effects, has been transparent about its decision, and appears to have adopted an approach in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards," Price said.

"We look forward to the GOJ's continued coordination and communication as it monitors the effectiveness of this approach," he said.

The Kyodo news agency earlier reported that Japan's government had decided to release treated radioactive water from the disabled Fukushima NPP into the sea.

Despite neighboring states' concerns, Japan's leadership said there would be no negative impact on the environment or human health.

Last year, a Japanese government panel considered two options of dealing with the contaminated water - to dump it into the ocean or evaporate it into the atmosphere. The panel eventually recommended the ocean release, arguing that it would pose little risk to human health. The decision, however, triggered a backlash among the fisheries industry and some local governments in the region.

The water at the NPP became radioactive following the Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Under the government's plan, the contaminated water, which is currently stored in special tanks with limited volume, will be filtrated by the ALPS filtering system before being released into the sea. The system reduces the concentration of radioactive materials, except for tritium, to a normal level.

In addition to opposition among the local fishery companies, Japan's neighbors - China and South Korea - have also voiced their concerns over the release of the contaminated water into the environment.