UPDATE - US House Blocks Impeachment Of Trump, Holds Officials In Contempt

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to block a measure calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump although the chamber approved holding two administration officials in contempt.

The resolution to impeach Trump was blocked by a 332-95-1 vote on Wednesday.

Trump in a tweet said fighting impeachment has been the "most ridiculous and time consuming project" he has ever had to work on.

"This should never be allowed to happen to another President of the United States again!" Trump said after the vote.

However, on a separate issue, the chamber did vote to hold US Attorney General William Bar and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for refusing to abide subpoenas over placing a citizenship question on the census.

The House voted in favor of holding the two Trump administration officials in contempt by a 230-198 vote.

The White House in a statement called the vote to hold Barr and Ross in contempt "another lawless attempt" to harass the president.

"Instead of accepting the numerous good-faith efforts of accommodation the Departments have made, Democrats continue to demand documents that are subject to executive privilege. House Democrats know they have no legal right to these documents, but their shameful and cynical politics know no bounds," the White House said after Wednesday's vote.

