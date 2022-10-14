UPDATE - US House Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump in January 6 Capitol Riot Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The US House committee tasked with investigating the breach of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, voted on Thursday to subpoena former president Donald Trump as they claimed he is responsible for what unfolded that day more than any other individual.

The committee unanimously agreed to a resolution to subpoena Trump, a move Chairman Bennie Thompson said the panel recognizes as a serious action.

The subpoena requests relevant documents and testimony from Trump, according to the resolution's sponsor, Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

"This afternoon I am offering this resolution that the committee direct the chairman to issue a subpoena for relevant documents and testimony under oath from Donald Trump," Cheney said ahead of the committee vote.

The committee passed the resolution in a live public meeting, which came as part of a series of hearings the panel held to present evidence it gathered during the investigation.

On January 6, 2021, demonstrators breached the Capitol complex and delayed the certification of 2020 presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden. Hundreds of individuals have since been charged with crimes related to the riot.