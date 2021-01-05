UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - US House Democrats Ask FBI To Open Criminal Probe Into Trump 'Election Crimes'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

UPDATE - US House Democrats Ask FBI to Open Criminal Probe Into Trump 'Election Crimes'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) US House Democratic lawmakers Ted Lieu and Kathleen Rice on Monday sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray urging him to open a criminal investigation into President Donald Trump's conspiracy to commit election crimes during a recent telephone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"We believe Donald Trump engaged in solicitation of, or conspiracy to commit, a number of election crimes. We ask you to open an immediate criminal investigation into the President," the letter said.

Lieu and Rice said the evidence that Trump was trying to solicit election fraud in violation of United States Federal and Georgia state law is now in the open.

On Sunday, the Washington Post published a leaked recording of the January 2 call between Trump and Raffensperger. Trump said during the call that he won in Georgia by hundreds of thousands of votes but did not need to prove the entire election fraud and asked Raffenserger to "find" 11,780 votes in order to affirm his victory.

According to the transcript, Trump criticized Raffensperger and warned that the voter fraud, on which the president blames his defeat, is a criminal offense, and suggested to Georgia's official that he "can't let that happen.

"

Georgia, a traditionally Republican state, has already recounted its ballots three times, each time revealing that Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump by a narrow margin. As a result, Biden, whose inauguration is slated for January 20, won all 16 electors from Georgia.

However, in what appeared to contradict Lieu's effort, Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries in a separate press briefing signaled that the party would not pursue impeachment.

"[At] this particular point in time, our focus as House Democrats will remain on addressing the public health crisis and the economic crisis that has resulted in more than 350,000 Americans dying and over 20 million Americans infected by the coronavirus," Jeffries told a news conference. "The chaos, confusion, conflict and corruption that Donald Trump has inflicted upon this country is something to be evaluated by the historians."

Aside from Raffensperger, Trump is also pressuring outgoing Vice President Mike Pence to defy Biden's victory in a Congress procedure on Wednesday where the Constitution assigns the vice president the task of tallying the November election results and declaring the winner. Several Republican lawmakers have declared support for this maneuver of Trump.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Washington Trump Georgia United States January November Democrats Congress Criminals Sunday FBI Post All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

3 minutes ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

3 minutes ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

5 minutes ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

9 minutes ago

1 hour ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.