UPDATE - US House Democrats Introduce New $3Trln Coronavirus Relief Package

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) US House Democrats unveiled a new $3 trillion spending bill to fund state and local governments and boost direct payments to those in need amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"The bill ...[provides] nearly $1 trillion to state, local, territorial and tribal governments who desperately need funds to pay vital workers like first responders, health workers, and teachers," the House appropriations committee said in a press release on Tuesday.

The bill would establish a $200 billion fund to ensure that essential workers who have risked their lives working during the pandemic receive hazard pay. It provides another $75 billion to ensure every American can access free coronavirus treatment.

The bill also "provides additional direct payments ...with a second round of more substantial economic impact payments of $1,200 per family member, up to $6,000 per household," the committee said.

The bill also seeks to protect payrolls, by enhancing the new employee retention tax credit. It boosts housing assistance with $175 billion in new supports to assist renters and homeowners make monthly rent, mortgage and utility payments, the release added.

Later in the day, Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) leaders in a letter called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to delay voting on the bill, initially set for Friday, because it is missing critical requirements and at 1,800 pages, more time is needed to read it, according to The Hill.

Representatives Mark Pocan, Pramila Jayapal and Lloyd Doggett sent the letter to Democratic leaders and said Americans are facing an "unprecedented crisis" and Congress must ensure their needs are met, the report added.