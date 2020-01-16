UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - US House Transmits Impeachment Articles, Senate Announces Next Steps

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The House of Representatives officially transmitted the articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump to the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell during remarks on the Senate floor laid out the next steps in the process after the impeachment articles were delivered. On Thursday at noon, the Senate will invite the House managers to present an exhibit on the articles of impeachment against Trump, he said.

McConnell also said that at 2:-00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. GMT) Thursday the Senate will consider the articles of impeachment which will be followed by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Robert's arrival so he can be sworn-in to preside over the impeachment trial. Roberts will then swear-in the entire Senate for the trial.

Later on Thursday, the White House will be formally notified about the pending trial and summon President Trump to answer the articles and send his counsel, McConnell said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted 228-193 to confirm the seven lawmakers who will serve as impeachment managers in the Senate trial of Trump.

The seven House impeachment managers include Congressmen Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow, Zoe Lofgren and Sylvia Garcia.

The managers will serve as prosecutors in the Senate trial, which Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said will begin on Tuesday, with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.

On December 19, the House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to press Ukraine to probe political rival Joe Biden. Trump has called the impeachment process a "witch hunt" designed to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

