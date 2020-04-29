UPDATE - US House Will Not Reconvene Next Week Due to Virus Concerns - Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) US House lawmakers will not return to the nation's capital next week due to the risks posed by the coronavirus, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Tuesday.

The decision comes a day after Hoyer's press office said the House would be in session starting May 4 and votes were possible. The US Senate, in contrast, does plan to reconvene next week to begin voting on judicial appointments.

"We will not come back next week... the House physician's view is that there is a risk to members," Hoyer said.

Hoyer said he made the decision after discussing the issue with Congress' Attending Physician Brian Monahan who was concerned because the number of coronavirus cases in the District of Columbia are going up, not down.

The majority leader in a statement on twitter said he also consulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the decision not to reconvene.

Hoyer's reversal came after lawmakers in both parties slammed the plan to reconvene, Politico reported on Tuesday.

House lawmakers have pointed out that a return to Washington would violate the city's stay-at-home orders.

Many top Republicans have blasted Democrats for wanting to work remotely instead of in the capital.

On Tuesday, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said senators will return to Washington on May 4 but will modify routines to stay safe.

McConnell in a statement said "if it is essential for doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, truck drivers, grocery-store workers and many other brave Americans to keep carefully manning their own duty stations, then it is essential for Senators to carefully man ours and support them."

The number of US novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has surpassed 1 million, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed on Tuesday. The United States currently leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are more than 3 million COVID-19 cases around the world and more than 213,000 deaths, according to the data.