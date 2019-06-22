UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - US Immigration Authorities To Start Raids Sunday To Catch 2,000 Illegal Migrants

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) US immigration authorities will commence an operation at the direction of President Donald Trump on Sunday to begin raids to roundup nearly 2,000 undocumented immigrants residing in the United States illegally, media reported.

Trump warned on Monday that his administration would begin mass deportations of illegal immigrants this coming week.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will launch an operation on Sunday in major cities to roundup about 2,000 undocumented immigrants who are facing deportation for residing in the United States illegally, the Washington Post reported on Friday citing three officials familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The raids will be conducted in at least ten major cities, including Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago, the report said.

An ICE spokesperson told Sputnik the agency would not provide details about the operation until it was over due to the sensitivity of the matter. The official added that ICE will no longer exempt any categories of removable undocumented immigrants.

In reaction to the story, state of New York Attorney General Letitia James released a statement warning the Trump administration that New Yorkers will not stand by idly.

"This is an immoral and unconscionable act by a president and an Administration hell-bent on dividing our country, and, as New York's top law enforcement officer, I can assure New Yorkers we will do everything in our power to fight back against these inhumane policies," James said late Friday.

On Thursday, US Customs and Border Protection chief Carla Provost told the US House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee that more than 100,000 migrants have evaded arrest after entering the United States illegally this year.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

