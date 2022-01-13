UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - US Imposes North Korea-Related Sanctions On Russian Company, 6 N. Koreans - Treasury Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The United States has imposed North Korea-related sanctions on a Russian company and a national as well as on six North Korea nationals, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced.

OFAC added the Russian company Parsek LLC, Russian national Roman Alar and six North Koreans to the Specially Designated Nationals sanctions list under the North Korea Sanctions Regulations for allegedly aiding the North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program.

"Today's actions, part of the United States' ongoing efforts to counter the DPRK's (North Korea's) weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, target its continued use of overseas representatives to illegally procure goods for weapons," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement on Wednesday.

North Korea's latest missile launches are further evidence that Pyongyang continues to advance prohibited programs despite clear calls by the international community for diplomacy and denuclearization, Nelson added.

The designations come following news that North Korea conducted a hypersonic missile test over the Sea of Japan on Tuesday that prompted the US aviation authorities to temporarily ground flights on the United States west coast.

The missile test was the second of its kind within a week. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the launch and said Japan will take all possible measures to prepare for contingencies.

The designations convey the United States' serious and ongoing concern about North Korea's continued proliferation activities and those who support it, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The United States has been coordinating and will continue to coordinate closely with allies and partners to address the threats posed by North Korea's activities and to advance the objective of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, Blinken added.

