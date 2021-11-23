UrduPoint.com

UPDATE: US Imposes Sanctions On 4 Individuals In Afghanistan - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 02:00 AM

UPDATE: US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Individuals in Afghanistan - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The United States has added four Afghan men to its Designated Global Terrorists list, including Ismatullah Khalozai who was designated as a key financial facilitator for the branch of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Ismatullah Khalozai, an individual who has acted as a financial facilitator for the Islamic State's Khorasan Province (ISIL-Khorasan), active in Afghanistan and commonly referred to as "ISIS-K," the Treasury Department said in a press release.

Three more individuals, Sultan Aziz Azam, Sanaullah Ghafari, Maulawi Rajab, were also added to the Specially Designated Global Terrorists list, the release said.

The US government alleges that Ismatullah Khalozai was transferring funds to finance Islamic State-Khorasan operations from Turkey for a period of two years.

Khalozai previously used a United Arab Emirates-based scheme to sell luxury items in order to generate funds to support the terror group, the release added.

Khalozai has also been involved in human smuggling operations for the benefit of Islamic State-Khorasan, including personally smuggling a courier from Afghanistan to Turkey, according to the release.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a separate statement that Ghafari is the current overall emir of the Islamic State-Khorasan who is responsible for approving all of the terror group's operations in Afghanistan.

Azam has held the position of spokesperson since the terror group came to Afghanistan, while Rajab is a senior leader in Kabul province and has planned attacks on the Afghan capital, Blinken said.

US citizens are prohibited from engaging in any transactions with the designated persons and the latter's property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, he added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Russia Turkey United States All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Devel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development&#039;s Executive Commit ..

2 hours ago
 Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

1 hour ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

1 hour ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

1 hour ago
 SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to g ..

SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

1 hour ago
 Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal ..

Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal to Help Resolve Crisis - Mosc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.