UPDATE - US-India 2+2 Talks Focused on Fighting Terror, COVID-19 - State Department

WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Senior US and Indian defense and foreign policy officials during a virtual 2+2 ministerial meeting addressed countering terrorism and COVID-19, among other security issues, the State Department said on Friday.

"The two sides discussed... combating COVID-19, counterterrorism, India's membership on the UN Security Council, support for good governance and sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific region and efforts to counteract destabilizing actions in South Asia," the department said in a statement.

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Dean Thompson and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs David Helvey led the US side, the release said.

Both sides also agreed to further strengthen consultation through United States-India-Australia-Japan Quadrilateral consultations, the State Department said.

The Indian delegation was led by Vani Rao, the joint secretary for the Americas at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, and Somnath Ghosh, the joint secretary for international cooperation at the Ministry of Defense, according to the press release by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

"Both sides reviewed the progress and developments in bilateral ties in defence, security, and foreign policy areas since the last 2+2 Ministerial meeting held on 18 December 2019 in Washington D.C. They explored opportunities for enhancing ongoing cooperation in these fields based on mutual interest. They also exchanged views about regional developments, and agreed to pursue their quest for a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific," the press release read.

The intersessional format of the meeting was established pursuant to the 2+2 ministerial format between the chiefs of India's and the US' agencies for defense and foreign affairs. It replaced the Strategic and Commercial Dialogue with foreign and commerce ministers, which had been in place since 2015. The first round of 2+2 talks between India and the United States took place in New Delhi on September 6, 2018.