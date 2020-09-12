UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - US-India 2+2 Talks Focused On Fighting Terror, COVID-19 - State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

UPDATE - US-India 2+2 Talks Focused on Fighting Terror, COVID-19 - State Department

WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Senior US and Indian defense and foreign policy officials during a virtual 2+2 ministerial meeting addressed countering terrorism and COVID-19, among other security issues, the State Department said on Friday.

"The two sides discussed... combating COVID-19, counterterrorism, India's membership on the UN Security Council, support for good governance and sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific region and efforts to counteract destabilizing actions in South Asia," the department said in a statement.

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Dean Thompson and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs David Helvey led the US side, the release said.

Both sides also agreed to further strengthen consultation through United States-India-Australia-Japan Quadrilateral consultations, the State Department said.

The Indian delegation was led by Vani Rao, the joint secretary for the Americas at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, and Somnath Ghosh, the joint secretary for international cooperation at the Ministry of Defense, according to the press release by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

"Both sides reviewed the progress and developments in bilateral ties in defence, security, and foreign policy areas since the last 2+2 Ministerial meeting held on 18 December 2019 in Washington D.C. They explored opportunities for enhancing ongoing cooperation in these fields based on mutual interest. They also exchanged views about regional developments, and agreed to pursue their quest for a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific," the press release read.

The intersessional format of the meeting was established pursuant to the 2+2 ministerial format between the chiefs of India's and the US' agencies for defense and foreign affairs. It replaced the Strategic and Commercial Dialogue with foreign and commerce ministers, which had been in place since 2015. The first round of 2+2 talks between India and the United States took place in New Delhi on September 6, 2018.

Related Topics

India United Nations Washington Thompson New Delhi David Progress United States September December 2015 2018 2019 Commerce Asia

Recent Stories

Trump announces Bahrain, Israel 'peace deal'

48 minutes ago

Israel premier announces normalisation deal with B ..

48 minutes ago

FPCCI president appreciates govt support to women ..

48 minutes ago

Pyjama gardener: Son remembers Bizos, Mandela's la ..

25 minutes ago

Afghan Government Team Arrives in Qatari Capital f ..

25 minutes ago

US, Maldives Sign Defense Agreement to Bolster Sec ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.