UPDATE - US Intends to Accuse Russia of Using Mass Destruction Weapons in Ukraine -Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry has information that the United States is preparing provocations to accuse Moscow of using weapons of mass destruction (WMD) in Ukraine, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Saturday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has information that the United States is preparing provocations to accuse the Russian Armed Forces of using chemical, biological or tactical nuclear weapons. This plan has already been developed and is a reaction to Russia's successes in conducting the special military operation," Kirillov said.

Kirillov also noted that the leadership of Western countries made provocative statements on the possibility of Russia using weapons of mass destruction on a regular basis starting from March.

According to Kirillov, the most probable scenario is a western provocation at chemical and biological facilities in Kharkiv and Kiev, and possibly at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Speaking of possible provocations, Kirillov noted that the US State Department may apply the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' attribution mechanism to fabricate evidence and assign blame, as was the case in Syria.

"For chemical incidents, the attribution mechanism of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will be used to fabricate the necessary evidence and name the perpetrators, as has already been repeatedly implemented in the investigations into the chemical incidents in Syria," Kirillov said.

As for provocations with the use of biological weapons, Kirillov said that the mechanism for investigating the cases would be activated under the UN secretary general's authority.

"The mechanism for investigating the possible use of biological weapons will be activated with the sanction of the UN secretary general, who determines the composition of the expert group based on his own preferences," Kirillov said.

According to Kirillov, on March 9, the Russian military discovered three drones in the Kherson region equipped with 30-liter containers and equipment for spraying agents, which indicates Kiev's readiness to use biological weapons.

Kirillov added that one of the provocation scenarios implied the "covert use" of WMD at Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol, but the order not to storm the plant disrupted these plans.

Russian Ambassador in Canada Oleg Stepanov said Saturday that Moscow has "credible information" about the Western security services under the auspices of the US "planning and preparing to stage a false-flag provocation in Ukraine using chemical, biological or nuclear WMDs" to blame the Russian armed forces.

"This may include use of chemical and biological weapons to cause civilian toll, acts of sabotage at the Ukrainian facilities in Kiev and Kharkiv involved in the handling of WMD-components, a provocation at the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia currently under the Russian control, and a strike on the radioactive waste storage facility in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region," Stepanov said in a statement, released by the Russian Embassy in Canada.

Stepanov warned about the other scenarios of "use of WMD at Azovstal in Mariupol or use of WMD in towns of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk."

He noted that Kiev has "all the necessary resources" to carry out provocations, and added that the likelihood of these provocations "is also suggested by the recently intensified numerous statements from the Western officials preparing the public opinion for such incidents allegedly to be carried out by Russia."

On April 16, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Mariupol was under Russian control and the remaining Ukrainian forces were completely surrounded in Azovstal. The Russian military repeatedly asked them to lay down their arms and surrender, with the most recent ceasefire introduced on Tuesday, but nobody used the humanitarian corridors to leave the plant.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Moscow said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.