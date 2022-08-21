UPDATE - US-Israel Relations Strained Amid Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal Revival - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) Tensions are mounting in relations between Israel and the United States amid reported progress in efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, Axios reports.

"A deal might be closer than it was two weeks ago but the outcome remains uncertain as some gaps remain. In any case, it doesn't seem to be imminent," a US official told Axios on Saturday.

According to Israeli officials cited by Axios, there has been "intense" dialogue behind closed doors between Israel and Washington in recent days, with the discussion having become "more difficult."

White House officials have been trying to reassure their Israeli counterparts that there have been no new concessions to Iran, Axios said citing US officials, however, Israel maintains that the EU draft goes beyond the 2015 deal.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch has suggested on social media that the US was considering providing Iran with guarantees that included ending the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) probe, protecting Western companies, and allowing Iran to accelerate its nuclear program if a future administration exits the deal.

The White House National Security Council (NSC) said in multiple statements that the Biden administration is not prepared to give Tehran new concessions to revive the Iran nuclear deal, as alleged in various reports.

On Wednesday, former National Security Adviser John Bolton warned that US President Joe Biden could make a grave mistake if his administration offers a concession to Iran that guarantees that a future US president would be restricted from pulling out of a renewed JCPOA.

The State Department confirmed on Tuesday that the Biden administration received Iran's comments on the European Union's proposal to revive the agreement and that it is in the process of studying Tehran's response.

Iran sent its response to the proposed text of a draft agreement to restore the nuclear deal to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at the start of this week. According to US media reports, the EU received Iran's response on Monday night. Tehran's stance reportedly mostly concerns sanctions and guarantees around economic engagement.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal) with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.

In April 2021, the parties to the agreement, together with the United States, began negotiations to restore the nuclear deal, working in Vienna.