UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - US Issues COVID-19 Guidance For Airlines - Transportation Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 03:40 AM

UPDATE - US Issues COVID-19 Guidance for Airlines - Transportation Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The US government sought to codify novel coronavirus rules for airline passengers and employees with a series of measures announced by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in a press release on Thursday.

"The Runway to Recovery identifies a series of actions that airports and airlines should implement across all operations and all phases of travel to, from, and within the United States," the release said.

The measures, described in the release as "guidance" as opposed to regulations, would require passengers and staff to wear facemasks at all times when inside airports and on airplanes.

Passengers would also be required to provide contact information in case they test positive or are otherwise stricken with the novel coronavirus when traveling, so that contact tracing could begin immediately, the release said.

In addition, the release called for unspecified though frequent "health checks" of passengers and staff, separating passengers and crew while minimizing in-person interaction and shared objects, documents and surfaces.

The release noted that many of the recommendations are already being implemented by airlines, such as the facemask requirement for passengers and crew, however details such as social distancing rules appear to be left up to the industry.

For example, United Airlines on Wednesday dismissed the notion that blocking some seats onboard would keep passengers safer, while competitors Delta, JetBlue and Southwest say they block some seats, according to media reports.

US Senator Bernie Sanders in a letter to the Transportation Department demanded Federal action to enforce the so-called guidelines.

"How on earth can airlines- in the middle of pandemic - fly their planes at full capacity?" Sanders said in a tweet with the letter attached. "I am demanding federal action to require social distancing, mask-wearing, and disinfection in planes and airports. We must put the safety of passengers and workers ahead of corporate profits."

Related Topics

United States Media All From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports promotes global supply-chain resil ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces over 56,000 additiona ..

2 hours ago

Group 42 joins forces with Israeli Rafael and IAI ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

4 hours ago

German MPs adopt motion to shut down ECB bond-buyi ..

3 hours ago

Advisor for making tourists access to Kotli Sattia ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.