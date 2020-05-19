UPDATE - US Judge Declares Oregon COVID-19 Restrictions 'Null and Void'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) US state of Oregon Governor Kate Brown's COVID-19 restrictions on religious gatherings to prevent the spread of the pandemic are null and void, Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff said in a ruling.

"The governor's orders are not required for public safety when plaintiffs can continue to utilize social distancing and safety protocols at larger gatherings involving spiritual worship,'' Shirtcliff said as quoted by The Oregonian newspaper on Monday. "The Governor's subsequent Executive Orders 20-05 through 20-25 are... null and void."

Shirtcliff, who was ruling on a lawsuit brought by ten 10 churches, also said that he believed the plaintiffs rights would be violated should the governor's order be implemented.

"Plaintiffs have shown that they will be harmed by deprivation of the constitutional right to freely exercise their religion.

Other plaintiffs have also shown great economic harm to their businesses and their ability to seek livelihood,'' the judge said.

However, Brown said she would appeal the ruling immediately to the state supreme court in a bid to have it reversed within hours.

"The science behind my executive orders hasn't changed: today's ruling from the Baker County Circuit Court will be appealed to the Oregon Supreme Court within hours to keep my emergency orders in effect, ensuring we can continue to safeguard the health of all Oregonians," she said in a statement.

The governor's lawyer, Marc Abrams, argued that the emergency restrictions were necessary due to the potential loss of life and spread of the disease. Moreover, Abrams added, most states in the United States have taken actions similar to that of Brown, according to the Oregonian.