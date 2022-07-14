UPDATE: US Jury Finds Ex-CIA Employee Guilty for Massive Theft of Information - WikiLeaks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) A US jury found former CIA employee Joshua Schulte guilty on all counts of an alleged massive theft of classified information, WikiLeaks said in a statement.

"Alleged WikiLeaks Vault 7 whistleblower Joshua Schulte found guilty on all counts in response to the embarrassing Vault 7 publication," WikiLeaks said via Twitter on Wednesday, referring to a batch of classified US government information of sensitive nature stored in the so-called Vault 7.

Schulte was on a trial for the second time after being convicted by a jury in 2020 on two counts of contempt of court and making false statements to the FBI.

The Justice Department cited US Attorney Damian Williams as saying that Schulte had access to some of the country's most valuable intelligence-gathering cyber tools used to battle terrorist organizations.

"When Schulte began to harbor resentment toward the CIA, he covertly collected those tools and provided them to WikiLeaks, making some of our most critical intelligence tools known to the public," Williams said.