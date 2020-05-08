UPDATE - US Justice Department Drops Charges Against Ex-Trump Adviser Flynn - Filing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The US Justice Department has dropped criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, a court filing revealed.

"The United States of America hereby moves to dismiss with prejudice the criminal information filed against Michael T. Flynn," US Attorney Timothy Shea wrote in the court document released on Thursday. "The Government has determined, pursuant to the Principles of Federal Prosecution and based on an extensive review and careful consideration of the circumstances, that continued prosecution of this case would not serve the interests of justice."

Last week, Flynn's lawyers said newly-unsealed documents revealed that the FBI tried to set him up. Trump had told reporters he would consider having Flynn return to work in the administration if he is exonerated.

The 61-year-old retired Army general withdrew his guilty plea about lying to the FBI in January after the Justice Department asked the judge to give him a six-month jail sentence.

Flynn has been probed for lying to investigators about holding conversations with then Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, including regarding the prospects for lifting US sanctions against Russia.

Russian officials have repeatedly rejected US election-meddling accusations, calling them an excuse by some for failing to win the 2016 election and an attempt to deflect public attention from real instances of electoral fraud and corruption.

Two Democrats in the US House who led the impeachment process against Trump both took to Twitter to express outrage over the Justice Department decision.

"Flynn PLEADED GUILTY to lying to investigators. The evidence against him is overwhelming. Now, a politicized DOJ is dropping the case... The decision to overrule the special counsel is without precedent and warrants an immediate explanation," Nadler said on Thursday.