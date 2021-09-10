UrduPoint.com

UPDATE: US Justice Department Sues Texas After State Restricts Abortions - Court Filing

Fri 10th September 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the State of Texas to stop the enforcement of its recent decision to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, according to court filings published on Thursday.

"It is settled constitutional law that 'a State may not prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability.' But Texas has done just that," the Justice Department said. "The United States therefore seeks a declaratory judgment that [the abortion restriction] is invalid under the Supremacy Clause and the Fourteenth Amendment, is preempted by Federal law, and violates the doctrine of intergovernmental immunity. The United States also seeks an order preliminarily and permanently enjoining the State of Texas, including its officers, employees, and agents, including private parties who would bring suit under the law, from implementing or enforcing."

Later in the day, during remarks on the filed lawsuit, US Attorney General Merrick Garland noted that if the Texas anti-abortion law prevails it can become a model for future legislative actions by other states with respect to other constitutional rights.

Garland also said that the disputed law is in conflict with federal law by prohibiting federal agencies from exercising their authority and responsibilities related to abortion services.

The new Texas law prohibits abortions if a fetal heartbeat has been detected or after six weeks of pregnancy, except for cases when the conception was the result of rape or incest. The only case when a woman can have an abortion without violating the law is medical emergencies. Last week, the US Supreme Court has declined to block the law with five out of nine judges voting against blocking it.

Under federal legislation, abortions have been legalized since 1973 by the Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. The right to abortions has long been politicized in the US, with politicians often raising the issue during election campaigns.

