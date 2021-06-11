UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - US Justice Dept. Attorney General Announces Will Review Lawmakers' Data Seizure

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

UPDATE - US Justice Dept. Attorney General Announces Will Review Lawmakers' Data Seizure

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Justice Department (DOJ) Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced on Friday that his office will review a Trump-era investigation that involved the seizure of Democratic lawmakers' data.

"The DOJ Office of the Inspector General is initiating a review of DOJ's use of subpoenas and other legal authorities to obtain communication records of Members of Congress and affiliated persons, and the news media in connection with recent investigations of alleged unauthorized disclosures of information to the media by government officials," Horowitz said.

The news comes after reports emerged that Trump's Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for metadata of Democrats on the US House Intelligence Committee, their staff and family members as part of an investigation into leaks of information on contacts between Russia and Trump associates.

Horowitz said the review will examine the Justice Department's compliance with applicable policies and procedures as well as whether the use of subpoenas or the investigations were done improperly, but may consider othe issues as well.

US Senators Chuck Schumer and Dick Durbin, both Democrats, characterized the revelations as shocking, a gross abuse of power and an assault on the separation of powers. The senators called on the former heads of the Justice Department, William Barr and Jeff Sessions, to testify on the matter under oath.

Related Topics

Russia Trump May Democrats Congress Apple Family Media Government

Recent Stories

UK Lawmakers Call on Biden to Drop US Charges Agai ..

23 minutes ago

Workshop's participants discuss proposals to curb ..

23 minutes ago

Jhagra terms budget as 'pro-growth'

23 minutes ago

Over 33,000 Children in Ethiopia's Tigray Region a ..

23 minutes ago

5-day anti-polio drive successfully concludes in A ..

1 hour ago

$1.1 billion allocated to import Covid vaccine, po ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.