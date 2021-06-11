UPDATE - US Justice Dept. Attorney General Announces Will Review Lawmakers' Data Seizure

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Justice Department (DOJ) Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced on Friday that his office will review a Trump-era investigation that involved the seizure of Democratic lawmakers' data.

"The DOJ Office of the Inspector General is initiating a review of DOJ's use of subpoenas and other legal authorities to obtain communication records of Members of Congress and affiliated persons, and the news media in connection with recent investigations of alleged unauthorized disclosures of information to the media by government officials," Horowitz said.

The news comes after reports emerged that Trump's Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for metadata of Democrats on the US House Intelligence Committee, their staff and family members as part of an investigation into leaks of information on contacts between Russia and Trump associates.

Horowitz said the review will examine the Justice Department's compliance with applicable policies and procedures as well as whether the use of subpoenas or the investigations were done improperly, but may consider othe issues as well.

US Senators Chuck Schumer and Dick Durbin, both Democrats, characterized the revelations as shocking, a gross abuse of power and an assault on the separation of powers. The senators called on the former heads of the Justice Department, William Barr and Jeff Sessions, to testify on the matter under oath.