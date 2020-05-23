UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - US Justice Dept. Backs Lawsuit To Halt Illinois' 'Sweeping' COVID-19 Orders - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 05:10 AM

UPDATE - US Justice Dept. Backs Lawsuit to Halt Illinois' 'Sweeping' COVID-19 Orders - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The US Department of Justice announced that it moved to support a lawsuit against the severity of restrictions imposed by Governor Jay Pritzker to counter the coronavirus outbreak in the state of Illinois.

"The Department of Justice today filed a statement of interest in an Illinois Federal court in support of a lawsuit filed by Illinois state representative Darren Bailey challenging certain actions of Governor J.B. Pritzker in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said on Friday. "The Governor of Illinois has, over the past two months, sought to rely on authority under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act to impose sweeping limitations on nearly all aspects of life for citizens of Illinois, significantly impairing in some instances their ability to maintain their economic livelihoods.

"

The Department of Justice argued that the governor's actions are not authorized by state law, as they exceed the 30-day period allowed for the exercise of emergency powers.

The statement is part of US Attorney General William Barr's review of state and local policies "to ensure that civil liberties are protected during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Last month, Bailey filed a lawsuit challenging Pritzker's stay-at-home order. A country judge ruled that the state lawmaker is exempt from the order.

Earlier this week, the Illinois House of Representatives voted 81 to 27 to remove Bailey for refusing to wear a mask during the special session, according to CNN. People in Illinois, per the governor's order, are required to wear a mask where a six-foot social distance is not possible.

Related Topics

Governor All From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Sunday in Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jord ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, AD C ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

5 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

5 hours ago

Middle East Quartet Meets by Video in Bid to End I ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.