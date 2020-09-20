UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - US Law Enforcement Officers Intercept Package With Poison Addressed To Trump - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

UPDATE - US Law Enforcement Officers Intercept Package With Poison Addressed to Trump - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) US law enforcement officers have intercepted a package containing the poison ricin that was addressed to President Donald Trump, the CNN broadcaster reports on Saturday.

The package was reportedly intercepted earlier in the week and two tests were conducted, confirming the presence of the deadly poison, the broadcaster said.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Secret Service is currently investigating the incident, the broadcaster said, adding that the White House has not yet commented on the matter.

In a statement published later in the evening, the FBI confirmed that an investigation was underway.

"The FBI and our U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service partners are investigating a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility," the bureau said.

There is no known threat to public safety in relation to the incident, the FBI added.

Related Topics

White House Trump FBI Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Feder ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus pandemic shows the world woefully unde ..

28 seconds ago

Bale returns to Tottenham on loan, but out until O ..

2 hours ago

Hot, dry weather to prevail

2 hours ago

UK Registers Largest Single-Day Increase in COVID- ..

2 hours ago

Spanish Royal Corruption Scandal 'Historic Moment' ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.