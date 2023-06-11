UPDATE - US Mail-Bombing Terrorist Kaczynski Dies in Prison - Bureau of Prisons

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, the American domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber, died in prison on Saturday morning at the age of 81, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

"On Saturday, June 10, 2023, at approximately 12:25 a.m., inmate Theodore John Kaczynski was found unresponsive at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Butner in Butner, North Carolina. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued. Mr. Kaczynski was transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital personnel," the statement read.

Kaczynski was held in a maximum security prison in Colorado, but in December 2021 he was transferred due to poor health to a medical facility in North Carolina, ABC news reported.

Between 1978 and 1995, he launched a nationwide mail bombing campaign, sending explosive devices to universities and offices of air carriers, in a bid to attract attention to what he believed was the erosion of human freedom by modern technologies. Sixteen bombs sent by Kaczynski killed three people and injured over 20.

He was arrested in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison.