UPDATE - US Media Outlets Accuse Russia Of Spreading Disinformation About COVID-19 Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Two leading US media outlets, the New York Times newspaper and the Associated Press agency, have accused Russia of spreading disinformation about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, claims which Moscow has repeatedly denied.

In a story published on Tuesday, the NYT cited newly declassified intelligence reports to claim that Russia's military intelligence used its ties with the InfoRos portal, and other websites, to create alleged disinformation and propaganda regarding the pandemic in the English language.

The US newspaper mentioned what it called the amplification by InfoRos of false Chinese arguments that COVID-19 had been created by the United States military and stories on Russia's medical assistance to the US and its potential for creating a detente between the two countries.

The NYT went on to claim that news stories produced by Russian intelligence officials were published on both the state-run InfoRos portal and the OneWorld.Press site, which Washington also claims has ties with Russia's military intelligence service (GRU).

Two Russian citizens, Denis Tyurin and Aleksandr Starunskiy, were named by US intelligence officials as having held leadership roles at the InfoRos portal.

Both individuals were alleged to have ties with the GRU, and the portal did not respond when asked to comment, the newspaper said.

Similar claims were made by the Associated Press agency, which cited US government officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The officials alleged that Russia is seeking to present false narratives and spread confusion amid the ongoing pandemic.

The agency also commented on stories produced by the InfoRos portal that discussed the ongoing civil unrest in the United States following the death of George Floyd in police custody back in May.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Russia, China, and Iran of spreading disinformation about COVID-19 to discredit the US authorities' actions to combat the outbreak.

Moscow has repeatedly denied similar accusations before. In particular, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the United States, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, was bringing forward groundless accusations against China and Russia.

