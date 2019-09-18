UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - US Military Leaders Provided Trump With Plan To Attack Iran Oil Facilities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 04:10 AM

UPDATE - US Military Leaders Provided Trump With Plan to Attack Iran Oil Facilities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) US military leaders have presented President Donald Trump with a plan to strike Iranian oil facilities in response to Tehran's alleged role in attacks on Saudi plants, media reported.

US military leaders during a national security meeting on Monday presented Trump with various retaliatory actions including cyber-attacks and physical strikes, NBC news reported on Tuesday citing US officials briefed on the meeting.

Politico reported on Tuesday, citing people close to Trump, that he is against striking Iran because he wants to live up to his campaign promise to keep the United States out of any new foreign conflicts. Moreover, it said Trump is worried a war with Iran could have economic consequences.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford told reporters on Tuesday that US Central Command has sent forensic specialists to assist Saudi Arabia with its assessment of the incident.

He also said the United States does not have an "unblinking eye" over the middle East, adding that US intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance is focused on threats against the United States and will not always see everything that goes on in the region.

Over the weekend, Saudi Aramco had to close two of its compounds, the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, after they were hit by drones and then caught fire. The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day - about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output. The closure of oil facilities triggered a surge of oil prices worldwide.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday that oil supplies reduced after the attack on Saudi oil facilities had returned to their previous levels.

While the perpetrators of the attack remain unknown and the investigation into the incident is underway, the responsibility was already claimed by the military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis. The United States, in the meantime, has put the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted the accusation.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Iran Yemen Oil Trump Saudi Tehran United States Saudi Arabia Middle East Media Million

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri attends Mexican Embassy&#039;s rec ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of third s ..

4 hours ago

DDWP approves 16 development schemes

4 hours ago

Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 ..

5 hours ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran Foreign Mi ..

5 hours ago

IMF team expresses satisfaction over govt's fiscal ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.