UPDATE: US National in DPRK Custody After Crossing Border From South Korea - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) A US national has been detained by North Korea after illegally crossing the border from South Korea, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA (the Korean People's Army) counterparts to resolve this incident," the UN Command wrote on social media.

The Joint Security Area (JSA) is a border village in the Korean demilitarized zone where forces from both countries stand face-to-face.

Several private companies are authorized to organize tours of the JSA.

Later in the day, US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin confirmed the detention of a US soldier by North Korea, while the State Department added that the Pentagon has reached out to their counterparts in Pyongyang regarding the incident.

US media reported that the soldier was set to face disciplinary action in the military prior to the incident and identified him as 23-year-old Private Travis King, citing US officials.

King was detained at a South Korean prison on assault charges and was released from it right before crossing the border into North Korea and was facing additional military disciplinary actions in the United States, according to an Associate Press report.