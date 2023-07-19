Open Menu

UPDATE: US National In DPRK Custody After Crossing Border From South Korea - UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 02:10 AM

UPDATE: US National in DPRK Custody After Crossing Border From South Korea - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) A US national has been detained by North Korea after illegally crossing the border from South Korea, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA (the Korean People's Army) counterparts to resolve this incident," the UN Command wrote on social media.

The Joint Security Area (JSA) is a border village in the Korean demilitarized zone where forces from both countries stand face-to-face.

Several private companies are authorized to organize tours of the JSA.

Later in the day, US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin confirmed the detention of a US soldier by North Korea, while the State Department added that the Pentagon has reached out to their counterparts in Pyongyang regarding the incident.

US media reported that the soldier was set to face disciplinary action in the military prior to the incident and identified him as 23-year-old Private Travis King, citing US officials.

King was detained at a South Korean prison on assault charges and was released from it right before crossing the border into North Korea and was facing additional military disciplinary actions in the United States, according to an Associate Press report.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Social Media Pentagon Tours Pyongyang Austin South Korea United States North Korea Border Media From

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

3 hours ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

3 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

3 hours ago
 US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainian ..

US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..

3 hours ago
 Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's G ..

Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany

3 hours ago
At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gila ..

At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..

3 hours ago
 Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnor ..

Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat

3 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

4 hours ago
 Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Pris ..

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - R ..

4 hours ago
 Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

4 hours ago
 Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recen ..

Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World