UPDATE - US National Security Advisor Misspoke About US Wish for East Jerusalem Consulate - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan misspoke to reporters on Wednesday about a US desire for a consulate in East Jerusalem, according to the White House pool report, citing NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.

Kirby clarified that there was no change in US policy and Sullivan had meant to say Jerusalem, not East Jerusalem.

Sullivan had told reporters onboard Air Force One while en route with US President Biden to Jerusalem that "We would like a consulate in East Jerusalem."