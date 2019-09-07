UPDATE - US Navy Fires 3 SEAL Leaders Over Subordinates' Behavior - Spokesperson

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Three senior leaders of a US Navy SEAL team have been fired because of a breakdown in discipline within their units during a deployment in Iraq, Navy Captain Tamara Lawrence said in a statement.

"Commander, Navy Special Warfare Command Read Adm. Collin Green relieved the three senior leaders of SEAL Team Seven from their positions Sept. 6," Lawrence said as quoted by CNN. "Green relieved the unit's commanding officer, Cdr. Edward Mason; executive officer, Lt. Cdr. Luke Im; and the team's top enlisted leader, Command Master Chief Hugh Spangler due to a loss of confidence that resulted from leadership failures that caused a breakdown of good order and discipline within two subordinate units while deployed to combat zones.

"

US Defense Department officials familiar with the situation told CNN that team members of SEAL Team 7 were sent home earlier this year due to allegations of sexual assault and consumption of alcohol. Drinking alcohol during downtime overseas is banned by general orders.

Navy SEALs - an acronym for Navy, Sea, Air and Land teams - are some of the most elite special operations forces in the US military.