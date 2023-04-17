UPDATE - US Navy Veteran Runs Social Media Account That Helped in Spreading Pentagon Leaks- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) A former US navy non-commissioned officer helped to manage a pro-Russian social-media account engaged in spreading the Pentagon's intelligence documents by reposting files from online chat rooms, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Monday.

The English-language social media blogger network called Donbass Devushka, meaning Donbas Girl, combines podcasting, merchandise and fundraising accounts on several online platforms. The person who has hosted podcasts and managed the accounts was a 37-year-old former US enlisted aviation electronics technician whose real name is Sarah Bils, the newspaper reported.

Bils, who served at the US naval air station on Whidbey Island until late 2022, promoted Russia's views via the Donbass Devushka blog together with other 14 administrators from "all over the world," the report said.

Bils said that the classified files, which appeared on the Donbass Devushka Telegram channel earlier in April, had been posted by another administrator and declined to identify other media outlet's managers, according to the report.

The report added that there was no evidence that Bils might use her access to steal any classified data.

"I obviously know the gravity of top-secret classified materials. We didn't leak them," Bils was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Pat Ryder, a spokesman for the Pentagon, referred requests for comment on Bils' role in re-posting top secret materials to the Justice Department, which refused to give any comment, the report said, adding that Ryder said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered to tighten intelligence access rules within the Pentagon in order to prevent future leaks.

The fact that the Donbass Devushka Telegram channel is hosted by a US citizen was first revealed by pro-Ukrainian online open-source intelligence analysts and activists known as NAFO, the report said.

On April 5, the Donbass Devushka Telegram channel posted four of the leaked classified documents to its over 65,000 followers. The Pentagon launched an investigation into the leaks after several large Russian social-media accounts reposted the materials, according to the newspaper.

A package of top secret US Department of Defense documents has been leaked online in the recent weeks, disclosing some of Washington's highly classified military analysis and showing that the US was conducting espionage not only on its opponents but also allies. The leakage sparked deep concern among US officials, who fear that the situation might endanger the US's sources and undermine important international ties.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking the classified documents. According to Washington Post, Teixeira started publishing classified documents on Discord around February 2022, at the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

On Friday, a Federal court in Boston charged Teixeira with the unauthorized retention, removal and transmission of classified information, and ordered him to remain in custody until the next hearing scheduled for Wednesday.