UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - US NSA Denies That It Had Plans To Try To Take Fox News Host Carlson's Program Off The Air

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 07:20 AM

UPDATE - US NSA Denies That It Had Plans to Try to Take Fox News Host Carlson's Program Off the Air

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The US National Security Agency (NSA) has denied allegations by Fox news tv host Tucker Carlson that the NSA had plans to take his program off the air.

"On June 28, 2021, Tucker Carlson alleged that the National Security Agency has been 'monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air,'" the NSA said in a statement.

"This allegation is untrue. Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air," it said.

The NSA said it has a foreign intelligence mission.

"We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States," it said.

"With limited exceptions (e.g. an emergency), NSA may not target a US citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting," according to the statement posted on Twitter.

In the past, former NSA and CIA contractor Edward Snowden revealed that US intelligence agencies were engaged in massive interception of communications, including those of Americans. Limited intelligence reforms were conducted after that.

Carlson said June 28 citing "a whistleblower within the US government" that the NSA "is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show [Tucker Carlson Tonight] off the air."

Related Topics

Twitter CIA United States Turkish Lira May June TV Government Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli FM on his firs ..

6 hours ago

&#039;Our goal is to leverage Dubai as the first e ..

6 hours ago

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

8 hours ago

PIEDMC BoD meets, approves Rs 21.59b budget

7 hours ago

600 journalists provided free health facilities at ..

7 hours ago

Japan Seeks Global Assistance in Resolving Pyongya ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.