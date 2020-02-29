UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - US Offers Iran Assistance To Deal With Coronavirus Outbreak - Pompeo

UPDATE - US Offers Iran Assistance to Deal With Coronavirus Outbreak - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The United States has made several attempts to provide Iran humanitarian assistance in dealing with coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"We have made offers to the Islamic Republic of Iran to help them," Pompeo said during the hearing at the House Foreign Affairs Committee. "We have made clear to all others around the world and in the region that humanitarian assistance to push back against the coronavirus in Iran is something that the United States fully supports."

Pompeo said the US is concerned about Tehran's healthcare infrastructure issues and willingness to share information is not robust.

Secretary of State did not clarify whether or not Iran accepted these offers. In a separate statement, he said the Trump Administration conveyed its offer through the Government of Switzerland.

He also said certain donations to Iran intended to relieve human suffering, including the donation of medicine, are exempt from US sanctions.

"The United States calls on Iran to cooperate fully and transparently with international aid and health organizations," Pompeo said.

Iran is among the countries that are most affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak with 388 confirmed infections and 34 deaths.

