UPDATE - US on Path to Reducing Troop Levels to 2,500 in Afghanistan by January 15 - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The US military is on track to have forces drawn down to 2,500 in Afghanistan by the middle of January as planned, CENTCOM commander Gen. Frank McKenzie said on Thursday.

"We are on the path to be [at] 2,500 in January 15," McKenzie said in an interview with Defense One. "We'll have no trouble getting to that number."

McKenzie said the United States will also withdrawa equipment so they don't have excess equipment there at that time.

Resolute Support Mission Commander Gen. Austin Miller and Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie have made recommendations to acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller regarding which US bases in Afghanistan should be closed.

Milley said the Acting Defense Secretary has approved the base closures but declined to reveal details about which ones will be closed.

In early November, Miller announced plans to reduce by January 15 the number of US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 in each country.

As a result of the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban in February, the US reduced troop levels, in two phases, from 10,000 to 5,000 by the end of November.

President Donald Trump has faced resistance from both the Congress and Pentagon from critics who allege the drawdown is too swift and will reduce troop levels by too much.