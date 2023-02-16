UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - US Orders Nearly $1Bln In Heavy Artillery Ammunition As Ukraine Burns Through Aid

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 05:30 AM

UPDATE - US Orders Nearly $1Bln in Heavy Artillery Ammunition as Ukraine Burns Through Aid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The US Army is going to order almost $1 billion worth of 155 mm heavy artillery howitzer ammunition, the Defense Department announced.

The move comes as the US scrambles to boost its own output of 155mm shells as Ukraine burns through one million-plus sent by Washington and its allies, Politico reported this week. The US pledged to triple its monthly output of shells from the prewar total of about 14,000/month, the report said.

Earlier in February the Pentagon said it provided Ukraine with 160 155mm Howitzers and up to 1,094,000 artillery rounds.

"General Dynamics-Ordnance & Tactical Systems (of) Niceville, Florida and American Ordnance (of) Middletown, Iowa will compete for each order of the $993,790,373 ... contract to produce 155mm rounds," the Defense Department said on Wednesday.

The two bids from GD-OTS and American ordnance were the only ones received by the Army, the release said.

Work on fulfilling the full order will be carried out over the next five years with an estimated completion date of February14, 2028, the release added.

