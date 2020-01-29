UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - US Peace Deal For Middle East Aims To Erase Palestine's National Project - Hamas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

UPDATE - US Peace Deal for Middle East Aims to Erase Palestine's National Project - Hamas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The US plan for peace in the middle East is an attempt to get rid of Palestine's national project, head of Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh said in a phone call with President Mahmoud Abbas, according to WAFA news agency.

According to US President Donald Trump, who revealed the plan Tuesday, the Palestinians would be able to have a state of their own, more than doubling their territory. The United States and Israel will form a joint committee to monitor the deal implementation. US President Donald Trump recognizes that Israel must have sovereignty in the Jordan Valley under the new peace plan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday.

Hamas is rejecting the deal, Haniyeh reportedly told Abbas.

Later on Tuesday, Haniyeh published a statement that slammed the peace plan, reiterating Palestine's stance against Trump's deal.

"Palestine is our home. There will be no compromise over this precious land. It's not for sale, either. We unequivocally state that we reject the deal of century. Hamas considers will never withdraw from the battle against the Trump's plan," Haniyeh's statement read.

As Trump's peace plan was revealed to the public in Washington on Tuesday, Netanyahu stated that Israel was ready to negotiate with Palestine on the terms of the agreement that, he stated, offers a realistic path to peace.

Palestinian authorities have said that they will reject any settlement that violates international law. On the request of the Palestinian government, the Arab League will hold an extraordinary meeting on Saturday to discuss the terms of the Middle East peace plan.

