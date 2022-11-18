UPDATE - US Political Adviser Convicted in Campaign Finance Scheme Tied to Russian - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Political consultant Jessie Benton was found guilty by a US Federal court for funneling illegal campaign donations from a Russian businessman during the 2016 elections, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"A federal jury today convicted a political consultant for his role in funneling illegal foreign campaign contributions from a Russian foreign national to a 2016 presidential campaign," the release said on Thursday.

According to The Washington Post, Benton, a Republican, was allegedly funneling the money from Russian national Roman Vasilenko into Trump campaign coffers.

Benton was pardoned by Trump in 2020 over different campaign finance charges.

The Justice Department alleged that Benton "caused" the Russian foreign national to wire $100,000 for the purposes of making an illegal contribution to the campaign.

To disguise the scheme, the release added, Benton created a fake invoice and disguised the funds as payment for consulting services.

"Benton acted as a straw donor and contributed $25,000 of the Russian foreign national's money to the campaign, falsely identified himself as the contributor, and pocketed the remaining $75,000," the release said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on in February of 2023 and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on the main count of conspiring to solicit and cause an illegal campaign contribution by a foreign national.