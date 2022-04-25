UPDATE - US President Congratulates Macron on Reelection, Expresses Readiness for Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden congratulated on Monday his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on his re-election and expressed readiness for further cooperation in various areas, including support to Ukraine or the fight against climate change.

"Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation ” including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change," Biden wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Macron won in the second round of the presidential election with 58.55% of the votes, while his rival, far-right presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen got 41.45%.

Throughout the day, a number of politicians also congratulated Macron on Twitter.

"My congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of the French Republic. I look forward to continuing and deepening our cooperation in Europe for climate, progress, and peace," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said.

Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said that Iceland and France should strengthen bilateral relations.

"Congratulations Emmanuel Macron on your re-election. I look forward to our continued, fruitful co-operation on issues such as the climate crisis and gender equality. And to further strengthen the bond between Iceland and France," Jakobsdottir added.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said that he was pleased with Macron's re-election.

"Glad to be able to continue working with Emmanuel Macron, colleague and friend who defends our democratic values and our common European project," Bettel wrote.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa noted that "the French people have once again demonstrated their commitment to the European project."

"In these challenging times for our continent and the world, it is essential to count on France to defend multilateralism, security, combat climate change and participate in building a more humane, fairer, greener, and more prosperous Europe," Costa said.

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum called Macron's re-election "brilliant".

"His experience in international affairs in general and in the Sahel, in particular, makes him a valuable partner for us in our fight against terrorism," Bazoum wrote.

Macron was also congratulated by Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

"The government and people of Somalia congratulate President Macron on his re-election and wish him every success. France and Somalia have a long history of cooperation and look forward to strengthening it," Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed noted.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking forward to deepening the partnership between India and France.

"Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," Modi said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wished Macron success in leadership in Europe.

"Congratulations Emmanuel Macron on your re-election as President. Another great expression of liberal democracy in action in uncertain times. We wish you & France every success, in particular your leadership in Europe and as an important partner to Australia in the Indo-Pacific," Morrison wrote.

The Japanese government congratulates Macron on his re-election, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said at a press conference.

"We would like to sincerely congratulate President Macron on his re-election," Isozaki noted.

France is an important partner of Japan, Isozaki said, adding that both countries have common basic principles of commitment to democracy and human rights.