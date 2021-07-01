UPDATE - US Security Advisor, German Minister Discuss Cooperation, Russia, China - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and German Federal Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer have discussed defense cooperation, China, Russia and other issues, the White House said in a statement.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Federal Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer of Germany. They discussed our countries' close and enduring partnership on a range of issues, including defense cooperation both bilaterally and through NATO," the statement said.

"They welcomed the progress made at the recent NATO Summit in reinforcing Transatlantic unity and launching important work to adapt the Alliance to future challenges. Mr. Sullivan conveyed appreciation for Germany's contributions to NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan," it said.

Sullivan and Kramp-Karrenbauer discussed their continued support for security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

"They also discussed shared foreign policy priorities, including China, Russia, and the Sahel," the statement said.