UPDATE - US Senate Committee Advances Bill Giving Taiwan $4.5Bln in Security Aid, $2Bln in Loans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday advanced the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 that would provide the island with $4.5 billion in security aid and a $2 billion loan guarantee authority for the purchase of military equipment.

The lawmakers passed the bill, moving it for consideration by the full Senate, according to a statement by Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch.

"We must get ahead of a future crisis and give Xi Jinping reasons to think twice about invading or coercing Taiwan. I hope the full Senate will vote on this legislation soon," the statement said.

The legislation would provide the security assistance over a period of four years and would designate Taiwan as a "Major Non-NATO Ally," according to a draft copy of the bill.

The bill would provide up to $2 billion in loan guarantees for foreign military financing as well.

The legislation also directs the US government to engage with the "democratic government of Taiwan" as the legitimate representative of the island's inhabitants and prohibits restrictions on engagements between US officials and their Taiwanese counterparts.

In addition, the bill calls on the US Secretary of State to allow the display of symbols of Taiwanese sovereignty by their officials, including their flag, and establishes "de facto diplomatic treatment for Taiwan equivalent to other foreign governments."

However, the bill's actions are not to be construed as entailing restoration of diplomatic relations with Taiwan or altering the US position on its international status, the legislation said.

The bill reaffirms the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances, which have served as the foundation for relations between Washington, Taipei and Beijing.

The bill directs the US Secretary of Defense to establish a training program with Taiwan to improve defense capabilities and force interoperability; directs the Secretary of State to address disinformation and propaganda related to Taiwan and submit a strategy for addressing alleged economic coercion by China against countries who increase support for Taiwan.