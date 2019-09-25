UPDATE - US Senate Democrats Back Impeachment Probe Into Trump-Zelenskyy Call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Key Democrats in the US Senate have joined the call to launch an impeachment inquiry into reports President Donald Trump pressed Ukraine to probe the son of former Vice President Joe Biden to boost his reelection bid.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier hinted that she may announce the start to an impeachment probe later in the day. Pelosi's schedule indicates that she will make a statement at 5:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT) after holding a closed-door meeting with top House Democrats.

"The House of Representatives must begin an impeachment inquiry into the president's corrupt efforts to press a foreign nation into the service of his reelection campaign," Murphy said in a statement.

Last week, US media reported citing a "whistleblower's complaint" that during a July phone call Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cooperate in a probe of Hunter Biden's business dealings with a Ukraine gas company. In 2016, Biden threatened to pull $1 billion in US loan guarantees if Kiev did not fire the prosecutor in charge of the case.

Murphy also said that if the probe finds the president attempted to use his constitutional powers to destroy a political rival, Trump must be impeached.

As part of its inquiry, Murphy implored the House to ensure the pending whistleblower complaint was presented to Congress in full, and an exhaustive investigation be conducted on the allegations that the Trump administration demanded the Ukrainian government become agents of the president's political agenda.

US Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Robert Menendez also said he supported a probe.

"If the President withheld the funds to extract commitments by the Ukrainian government to take action against a political opponent of the president, it would constitute an unacceptable abuse of power and subversion of US foreign policy and foreign assistance funds under the purview of the State Department for the personal use of the President," Menendez said in a letter to the Inspector General of the State Department.

In a separate letter to Mick Mulvaney, acting chief of staff to the president and director of the office of management and budget, Menendez said Congress needed to know why security assistance for Ukraine was delayed for more than two months and if that was on Trump's orders.

Overall, three congressional committee chairmen have threatened to issues subpoenas unless the State Department immediately turned over documents allegedly linking Trump and the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to the Ukraine matter.

Even if the House impeaches Trump, the Republican-majority Senate is unlikely to vote in favor of removing the president from office.