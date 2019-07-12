UPDATE - US Senate Democrats Refuse to Join Pence on Tour of Migrant Detention Facility

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have refused to join US Vice President Mike Pence on a tour of a Federal migrant detention facility on Friday in the state of Texas near the southwestern border.

Earlier, the White House announced that Pence will join the committee on a visit to the Texas border town of McAllen to tour a federal migrant detention facility amid controversial reports of migrants, including children and families, being held in poor conditions.

"I don't want to participate in what is basically the Trump show, the Trump-Pence show," US Senator Mazie Hirono told CNN on Thursday.

US media outlet The Hill reported that nine of 10 Democrats on the panel will skip the tour of the migration facility.

Those deciding not to join Pence on the trip include Senators Dick Durbin, Patrick Leahy, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Sheldon Whitehouse, Dianne Feinstein, Christopher Coons and Richard Blumenthal. The report added that Senator Cory Booker's spokesperson did not respond to questions.

Booker visited the Mexican border town of Ciuadad Juarez last week where he met with migrants forced to wait in Mexico, as required under the administration's Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, for their asylum claims to process.

Last Monday, a group of US lawmakers visited detention facilities on the US border with Mexico after reports emerged that Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents had failed to provide detainees with adequate food, water and sanitary supplies, and migrants were sleeping on cold concrete floors.

Pence told reporters later on Thursday that he was disappointed about the Democrats' decision not to join him in Texas.

"It does not appear any of the Democrats are willing to take the time," Pence said as quoted in a pool report. "What people are going to see is not the situation many democrats have described but actually a situation where our CBP agents are providing humanitarian care, health care, shelter, food, sustenance in a way that would make the American people proud."

Most Southern border migrants are allowed to remain in the United States pending the outcome of immigration court hearings on their asylum requests, which often take years and many applicants never show up for their day in court, according to the Trump administration.