UPDATE - US Senate Majority Leader Schumer Pushing For UAP Disclosure Panel - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 07:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is backing a measure to create a panel capable of disclosing government information on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP, also known as UFOs), The New York Times reported Thursday, citing US Senate staffers.

The measure, which will be introduced as an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), would form a commission with the authority to declassify documents related to UAP, the report said.

The legislation has support from both Republican and Democratic members of the Senate, including Schumer and Senator Marco Rubio. Support in the House of Representatives is also likely, with the lower chamber having passed a similar measure in its version of the NDAA, the report said.

The measure imposes a period of 300 days for various US government agencies to organize and provide UAP records to a review board of nine persons, whom the Senate would confirm, the media reported.

The panel would be selected based on their willingness to push for disclosure while also proving capable of safeguarding sensitive information, the report said.

The panel would operate alongside other US government probes, such as the Defense Department's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office and an independent study by NASA.

Schumer confirmed on Twitter Thursday that he was set to introduce the new legislation to "declassify government records related to unidentified anomalous phenomena and UFOs as an amendment to the NDAA, modeled after the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act."

The US government's public engagement with the matter of UAP follows claims by whistleblowers that secretive groups within the US government have retrieved and attempted to reverse engineer crashed UAP.

Both the Pentagon and NASA have said they have not found evidence of extraterrestrial materials or life.

