UPDATE - US Senate Passes Bill to Reauthorize Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The US Senate passed legislation to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) through December 2023.

The USA Freedom Reauthorization Act of 2020 passed in a 80-16 vote on Thursday and will now head to the House of Representatives for consideration after an amendment was added to the bill.

On Wednesday, the Senate attached an amendment to enhance legal protections for people under surveillance of the US Federal government.

The FISA authorities had expired on March 15.

In December, a Justice Department Inspector General report identified numerous purposeful mistakes and omissions made by the FBI in FISA applications to wiretap Trump campaign aide Carter Page and others in 2016.

The legislation will first go back to the House because of changes that were made - and the timeline is not yet clear on when that vote will be held.

Senator Rand Paul took exception to the bill, and slammed his colleagues for overwhelmingly supporting it.

"I believe there's no fixing the FISA court to make it constitutional for Americans. I believe the only solution is to exempt Americans from the FISA court," Paul said in a floor speech.

Senator Ron Wyden also warned about giving the government so much power.

"The legislation hands the government power for warrantless collection of Americans' web browsing and internet searches, as well as other private information, without having to demonstrate that those Americans have done anything wrong, or even were in contact with anyone suspected of wrongdoing," he said in a statement.