UPDATE - US Senator Urges Secret Service to Provide Information About Cocaine in West Wing - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US Senator Tim Cotton on Wednesday sent a letter to the Secret Service urging the agency to release all pertinent information about whether the cocaine found in the White House over the weekend was in an area where confidential information is exchanged.

"I urge you to release that information quickly, as the American people deserve to know whether illicit drugs were found in an area where confidential information is exchanged," Cotton said in the letter addressed to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Cotton pointed out in the letter that Congress needs to be kept apprised of any potential security flaws in the White House complex and requested to be provided no later than July 14 with any plans the Biden administration has to address them.

The senator also requested detailed information about the screening process for staff and guests before entering the White House.

Cotton also noted that Secret Service reports indicate 10 million visitors have been screened to the exterior of the White House grounds, adding that the agency has not supplied supplying information about those permitted inside.

Moreover, Cotton also requested details about the Secret Service's most recent audit and asked whether the agency planned to make an arrest if and when the responsible party is found.

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted Wednesday that the US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability was planning to "ask Secret Service about cocaine" found in the White House. She said that she would like to "know if WH staff and admin, as well as Hunter Biden, can all pass a drug test," also wondering about "what list of meds or drugs is (US President) Joe (Biden) taking."

On Sunday, a white powdery substance was found in the West Wing, prompting a brief evacuation from the White House. Preliminary testing revealed the substance to be cocaine. Media reported that the substance was found in a highly-trafficked area used by both White House guests and staff, but the exact location and its potential proximity to sensitive information remain unknown at present.