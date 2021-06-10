UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - US Statements On Nord Stream 2 Not To Change Russia's Position - Deputy Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 08:40 AM

UPDATE - US Statements on Nord Stream 2 Not to Change Russia's Position - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US statements on reimbursing Kiev for possible transit losses due to Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not affect Moscow's position: the project will be implemented, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier, the US State Department said that Washington's goal "remains to ensure that Russia cannot use energy as a coercive tool against Ukraine or anyone else in the region." US State Secretary Antony Blinken said Washington is also working with Germany to make up for possible loss of Kiev's gas transit fees due to the pipeline bypassing Ukraine.

"[The United States] is not alone on the planet, surrounded by satellites and clients.

Therefore, it is deeply mistaken that this kind of reasoning somehow changes our position or affects it. It only strengthens us in that we are on the right track - Nord Stream 2 will be built!" Ryabkov said.

"Time will pass, and generations that have changed, including in the United States, will understand that those who ensured the energy security of Europe for decades to come, including through the implementation of this project, were right... Nord Stream 2 will become an element of modern architecture of energy security of Europe and Eurasia," he said.

