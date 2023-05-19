UPDATE - US, Taiwan Reach First Agreement Under 21st Century Bilateral Trade Initiative - USTR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States and Taiwan took an important first step towards deepening their trade relationship under a new bilateral initiative launched last year, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a press release.

"This accomplishment represents an important step forward in strengthening the US-Taiwan economic relationship," US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in the release on Thursday. "It demonstrates how we can work together and advance mutual trade priorities on behalf of our people. We look forward to continuing these negotiations and finalizing a robust and high-standard trade agreement that tackles pressing 21st century economic challenges."

Earlier in the day, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) met to finish negotiations on the first phase of the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade.

According to the release, the first agreement reached under the bilateral trade initiative will be signed in the coming weeks.

This agreement addresses trade matters in the areas of customs administration and trade facilitation, good regulatory practices, services domestic regulation, anticorruption, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The provisions in the first trade agreement, the release added, will help US businesses be able to bring more products to Taiwan and Taiwanese customers, while creating conditions to facilitate investment and economic opportunities in both markets.

China previously said it opposes the United States' initiative to strengthen economic ties with Taiwan, specifically any efforts with sovereign connotations and of an official nature.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan - a territory with its own elected government - maintains that it is an autonomous country. However, it stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.