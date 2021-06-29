UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - US To Donate 2.5 Million Doses Of Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine To Colombia - Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden, in his first telephone conversation with his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque, promised to donate 2.5 million doses of Janssan's COVID-19 vaccine to the country, according to the Colombian Foreign Ministry.

"President Joe Biden announced an initial donation of 2.5 million [doses] of Janssen vaccine for Colombians," the ministry said in a statement.

During the conversation, the two leaders confirmed the importance of a strategic bilateral alliance, discussed problems in the economy and employment, the global climate agenda and counteraction to regional security threats.

Duque also invited Biden and his wife to visit Colombia.

The Janssen vaccine, which requires only one dose, has been approved in Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, Canada, the EU, Mexico, the United States and Colombia. Biden announced in early June that his country will donate half a billion doses of coronavirus vaccines to more than 100 countries across the world, without expecting from them services or concessions in return.

