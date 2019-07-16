UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - US To Implement New Restrictions For Asylum-Seeking Migrants - Homeland Security Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:00 AM

UPDATE - US to Implement New Restrictions for Asylum-Seeking Migrants - Homeland Security Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The Trump administration will implement new restrictions that will end certain protections for asylum-seeking migrants, mostly impacting those from Central America, in order to deter the influx at the US-Mexico border, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said.

"Ultimately, today's action will reduce the overwhelming burdens on our domestic system caused by asylum-seekers failing to seek urgent protection in the first available country, economic migrants lacking a legitimate fear of persecution, and the transnational criminal organizations, traffickers and smugglers exploiting our system for profits," McAleenan said in a press release on Monday.

Migrants will only be allowed to apply for asylum in the United States if they first applied in at least one other country on their way to the US border, but their application was denied, McAleenen said.

In addition, migrants may be eligible to apply for asylum in the United States if they passed through a country or countries that are not part of certain international refugee treaties, including the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, the 1967 Protocol or the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

Lastly, migrants will be eligible to apply for asylum in the United States if they was trafficked, the release said.

The new rule will be effective when the document is published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the release said.

US Attorney General William Barr said in the release that the new rule is lawful and will help filter migrants exploiting the US asylum system.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a statement later on Monday said the asylum rule is a "clear abdication of American humanitarianism" as well as illegal.

"The Administration has clearly overreached their authority and violated the law with these restrictions, which will be swiftly and successfully challenged in the courts. The Democratic House will always stand firm against attacks on immigrants, and will continue to call on the White House to join us to support smart, effective immigration policies that honor our values and keep families together and safe," Pelosi said.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

Related Topics

White House Trump Nancy United States Mexico February May Border Criminals From Refugee

Recent Stories

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

3 hours ago

PTI govt taking measures to boost economy: Hamad A ..

4 hours ago

Interior minister, ambassador of Kuwait discuss is ..

4 hours ago

Govt has nothing to do with Daily Mail's story aga ..

4 hours ago

Yemeni Conflicting Sides Agee on New Measures to S ..

4 hours ago

US, Russian Sister Cities to Hold Conference in Li ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.