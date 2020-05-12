UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - US To Reach 10Mln COVID-19 Tests This Week - Trump

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:50 AM

UPDATE - US to Reach 10Mln COVID-19 Tests This Week - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The United States stands to reach 10 million coronavirus testings this week, consolidating its world leadership in the field, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"This week the United States will pass 10 million tests conducted, nearly double the the number of any other country. We are testing more people per capita than South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Sweden, Finland, and many other countries, in some cases combined," Trump said at a White House briefing.

As of Monday morning, the figure stood at 9 million tests, accelerating by 300,000 per day.

"Three weeks ago we were conducting roughly 150,000 tests per day. Now we are doing approximately 300,000 tests per day, a 100 percent increase, and it will go up substantially from that number," Trump said.

Wide testing for coronavirus is viewed as a necessary prerequisite to reopen the US after quarantines and lockdowns. In an effort to further ramp up testing, Trump announced the allocation of $11 billion to every state, territory and tribe.

According to a White House fact sheet released after the presser, the administration expects more than 300 retail testing sites to be operational tin 47 states by the end of the week.

The government will also be sending aroudn 12 million swabs to the states during the course of May, the release said.

The White House also said that new antibody tests, antigen tests, point-of-care nucleic acid testing, and genomic sequencing technologies are now under development to enhance coronavirus monitoring.

Related Topics

World White House France Trump United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States Sweden Finland May From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circu ..

3 hours ago

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

3 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

3 hours ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

3 hours ago

16,502 from 126 nationalities joining &#039;UAE Vo ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in virtual meeting ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.